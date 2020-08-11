HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Orlando bars Mathers Social Gathering, Shots and Joysticks get liquor licenses suspended

Posted By on Tue, Aug 11, 2020 at 3:22 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY MATHERS SOCIAL GATHERING/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Mathers Social Gathering/Facebook
The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation issued an emergency suspension of the liquor licenses of Orange County bars Mathers Social Gathering, Shots and Joysticks on Tuesday.

The suspension is effective immediately, placed on Mathers LLC and Dobson Family Trust, which includes all three downtown Orlando bars.



The statement reads in part:
This emergency license action is based on a finding that immediate danger to public health, safety, or welfare requires suspension of the license to avoid future harm. The attached agency amended order, as filed on August 11, 2020, provides additional information regarding the circumstances and findings prompting the emergency suspension of License Number BEV 5802634.
Florida DBPR secretary Halsey Beshears – dubbed the "Grim Reaper of business licenses" by Gov. Ron DeSantis – pulled the liquor license of the Knight's Pub near UCF in June.

Since the end of July, though, Beshears has been meeting with bar owners across the state to gather ideas for a reopening strategy for bars across the state. Not that any of this particularly will help Mathers, Joysticks or Shots.

Read the emergency suspension order in full below.
PDF Mathers_-_ESO.PDF

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe

