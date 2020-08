Mount Dora Craft Fair canceled due to coronavirus concerns

click image Photo courtesy Mount Dora Crafts Fair/Facebook

Due to safety concerns surrounding the spread of Covid-19 at large gatherings, The 2020 Mount Dora Craft Fair is officially

CANCELLED. We look forward to seeing you in 2021.

The popular local autumn tradition Mount Dora Craft Fair has been canceled this year over coronavirus concerns.Originally set for Oct. 24-25, organizers posted a statement on their website today confirming that what would have been the 36th annual Craft Fair is off until 2021:The Mount Dora Craft Fair is a big deal for the Central Florida arts and crafting communities, bringing in hundreds of artisans and vendors from around the country to downtown Mount Dora to display their wares, along with thousands of attendees and patrons.“With the issues of COVID-19, it has become apparent that several more events will be cancelled. VisitMountDora and the city have agreed that we will cancel the Mount Dora Craft Festival this year.” said Mayor Cathy Hoechst in a phone message left for constituents, as reported by Mount Dora Buzz Mount Dora officials are currently trying to figure out ways to hold smaller outdoor events towards the end of the year.