Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020

Posted By on Tue, Aug 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Check Out These Disney Items Up For Auction



This is a dream come true for so many Disney fans.

This Friday and Saturday, hundreds of Disney collectibles will be up for auction and some of them are from Disney World right here in Orlando. - LINK

Speaking of Disney, while it and other Central Florida theme parks have reopened, is it enough to save the local economy? - LINK

OMG! Check out this amazing horse farm, for sale and just minutes from downtown Orlando.

I had no idea anything like this even existed in Orlando! - LINK


Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

