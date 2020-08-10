HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Monday, August 10, 2020

The Gist

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Monday, Aug. 10, 2020

Posted By on Mon, Aug 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge leslye-gale-2020-1-titles.jpg
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

YUM!!! Best Take Out Restaurants In Central Florida



Thank you to Orlando Weekly. They've done the legwork and gathered Yelp's incredible list of the 25 best take-out spots in Central Florida. - LINK

Meantime, Governor DeSantis lifted the rule requiring restaurant workers, who have tested positive for COVID-19, to show proof of two negative COVID tests before returning to work. - LINK

Hey you guys, if you live in Orange County fill out your census.

The O.C. is lagging behind other Florida counties. - LINK


Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

