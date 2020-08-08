HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Saturday, August 8, 2020

Nearly 11,000 Florida inmates hit by COVID-19

Posted By on Sat, Aug 8, 2020 at 2:55 PM

With a major increase in infections reported Friday, nearly 11,000 state prison inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 and 63 have died, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

An additional 1,154 inmates had tested positive in numbers released Friday, bringing the overall total to 10,975. Also, the number of inmates who had died from the virus increased from 60 on Thursday to 63 on Friday.



Prisons hit hardest by the virus are Columbia Correctional Institution, which has had 1,317 inmate cases; Lowell Correctional Institution, which has had 909; Santa Rosa Correctional Institution, which has had 793; Graceville Correctional Facility, which has had 656; and Taylor Correctional Institution, which has had 561, according to the department.

Also, 1,946 corrections workers had tested positive as of mid-day Friday, up from 1,911 on Thursday.


