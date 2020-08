Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Friday, Aug. 7, 2020

click to enlarge Photo via Magic 107.7

It's become somewhat of a pop culture phenomenon. 4-Rivers is bringing back their mouth watering Brisket Burger for one month only. - LINK But if you're like me and you don't eat red meat (I'm allergic) area Publix stores are now stocking the "Impossibe Burger". - LINK The popular OnePulse Foundation CommUNITY Rainbow Run will still happen this year, it's just going to happen virtually. - LINK And don't forget, today starts Florida's Sales tax "holiday" and this year's most coveted buys will most likely include computers. - LINK Crazy times often breed some of the most creative ideas.Orlando's Lake Eola has set the tone with some of the coolest pop up restaurants Central Florida has ever seen, including one this weekend. - LINK