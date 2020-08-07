HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Friday, August 7, 2020

The Gist

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Friday, Aug. 7, 2020

Posted By on Fri, Aug 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM

PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

It's Only Available At 4-Rivers This Month!



It's become somewhat of a pop culture phenomenon. 4-Rivers is bringing back their mouth watering Brisket Burger for one month only. - LINK

But if you're like me and you don't eat red meat (I'm allergic) area Publix stores are now stocking the "Impossibe Burger". - LINK

The popular OnePulse Foundation CommUNITY Rainbow Run will still happen this year, it's just going to happen virtually. - LINK

And don't forget, today starts Florida's Sales tax "holiday" and this year's most coveted buys will most likely include computers. - LINK

Crazy times often breed some of the most creative ideas.

Orlando's Lake Eola has set the tone with some of the coolest pop up restaurants Central Florida has ever seen, including one this weekend. - LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

