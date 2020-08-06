Experience the joy of schnitzel at the Stammtisch x Eola General pop-up this weekend

click to enlarge photo via @stammtischrestaurant on Instagram

Schnitzel flight

click to enlarge photo via @stammtischrestaurant on Instagram

Currywurst is on the menu – or should we call it curryBEST

Eola General has been killing it with the pop-ups recently, and this weekend is no different: Stammtisch, the German lovechild of MX Tacos impresario Ryan Manning, hits their kitchen this Friday and Saturday night with a chefly spin on German comfort food faves.From 5 to 9 p.m. both nights, a Stammtisch menu will be served (see menu below), as well as German beer and wine pairings by Curate Orlando.Even better? Each dish is offered in meatful or meat-free versions — according to the Eola General folks, there will be a vegan version of each dish on the menu. Kudos to Manning and his team. That sets the bar pretty high for other pop-ups, and warms the cockles of our omnivorous hearts.It wouldn't be theidea (sorry) to stop by and treat yourself to some gemütlichkeit lebensmittel.