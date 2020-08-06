HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Thursday, August 6, 2020

Experience the joy of schnitzel at the Stammtisch x Eola General pop-up this weekend

Posted By on Thu, Aug 6, 2020 at 3:20 PM

click to enlarge Schnitzel flight - PHOTO VIA @STAMMTISCHRESTAURANT ON INSTAGRAM
  • photo via @stammtischrestaurant on Instagram
  • Schnitzel flight
Eola General has been killing it with the pop-ups recently, and this weekend is no different: Stammtisch, the German lovechild of MX Tacos impresario Ryan Manning, hits their kitchen this Friday and Saturday night with a chefly spin on German comfort food faves.

From 5 to 9 p.m. both nights, a Stammtisch menu will be served (see menu below), as well as German beer and wine pairings by Curate Orlando.
click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-08-06_at_3.09.11_pm.png
Even better? Each dish is offered in meatful or meat-free versions — according to the Eola General folks, there will be a vegan version of each dish on the menu. Kudos to Manning and his team. That sets the bar pretty high for other pop-ups, and warms the cockles of our omnivorous hearts.



It wouldn't be the wurst idea (sorry) to stop by and treat yourself to some gemütlichkeit lebensmittel.

(Eola General, 522 E. Amelia St., eolageneral.com)

click to enlarge Currywurst is on the menu – or should we call it curryBEST - PHOTO VIA @STAMMTISCHRESTAURANT ON INSTAGRAM
  • photo via @stammtischrestaurant on Instagram
  • Currywurst is on the menu – or should we call it curryBEST

