New Wendy's in Winter Park offers a year of free breakfast to first 100 cars on Friday
By Dave Plotkin
Consult your cardiologist and set that alarm clock.
To celebrate the grand opening of a new Wendy's location in Winter Park, the company is offering an entire year of free breakfast to those diligent enough to be among the first one hundred cars to make a drive-thru purchase on Friday, Aug. 7, starting at 6:30 a.m.
Those super-special guests will be given coupon books with a free breakfast sandwich to be redeemed every week through August of 2021. People arriving after the first hundred cars on Friday will receive a small Frosty as consolation. At least you got an early start to the day.
The new Wendy’s restaurant
has private booths inside and free wi-fi throughout, so you can sit in your car while you finish that assignment.
The new location is at 1308 W. Fairbanks Ave., practically next door to the Winter Park McDonald's. The battle for fast-food breakfast is, after all, nothing less than cutthroat. You can't make a sausage biscuit sandwich without breaking a few eggs.
