The Gist

Wednesday, August 5, 2020

The Gist

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Wednesday, Aug. 5

Posted By on Wed, Aug 5, 2020 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

You Mean Wahlburgers Isn't Gone Forever?



They may have shuttered their Orlando and Waterford Lakes locations, but the Wahlbergs aren't gone completely.

The hamburger loving brothers still have a location in Key West. - LINK

We've been giving away Sea World tickets for the past few weeks.

Good news, the popular park has just extended its hours. - LINK

I love this!!

The New Standard in Winter Park has played around with live music and are now entertaining diners with an entire week dedicated to the music of Grateful Dead frontman, Jerry Garcia. - LINK

Finally some good news, Florida's Film Festival 2020 will happen live at Maitland's Enzian Theater.

At least some of it will be live. - LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

