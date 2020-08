Sugar Factory Express, a fast-casual extension of the American Brasserie, will launch in Orlando this fall

click to enlarge

Sugar Factory Express, a new fast casual concept from Sugar Factory American Brasserie, is set to launch in Orlando this fall.“Sugar Factory Express will focus on restaurant-quality food with fun packaging, incredible service, and unbelievable Instagrammable items in a fast-food setting with approachable pricing,” said Charissa Davidovici in a press statement.The Express restaurant will offer Sugar Factory mainstays at more affordable pricing with the added convenience of drive-thru pickup, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as, presumably, scaled-down versions of their goblet drinks and (ahem) couture pops.Dubbed ' America's Most Instagrammed Restaurant ,' Sugar Factory made a big splash in Orlando back in 2016 when none other than Kylie Jenner appeared at their grand opening back in 2016, though no announcements have been made about celebrity guests at Express as of this writing.This will expand the Sugar Factory foothold in Orlando beyond their deluxe Brassiere location at ICON Park . The new location and opening date for Sugar Factory Express are TBA.