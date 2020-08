Timucua Arts Foundation and Civic Minded 5 present Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith livestream performance this month

click image Photo by @chantalaanderson courtesy KAS/Facebook

Of note to fans of the ethereal fringes of the experimental synth world, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith is coming to (computer screens in) Orlando this month courtesy of local sponsors Timucua Arts Foundation and the Civic Minded Five.Smith will debut what should have been her touring live set to promote new album – an " expression of love for electricity " – Ghostly International ) during this one-off worldwide streaming performance on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 9:30 p.m."It has been challenging to accept that I may not play the live set I prepared for my most recent albumfor a long time, said Smith on Facebook "Instead I have decided to create a virtual performance so it can still be shared. I’m sorry I can't be there in person … live performance has always been such a special form of connection. I have hope that new ways of connecting will continue to grow."Tickets for this event are $15 and can be purchased here Proceeds from the event will go towards the Black Trans Femmes in the Arts and local affiliates.