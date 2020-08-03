Monday, August 3, 2020
Timucua Arts Foundation and Civic Minded 5 present Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith livestream performance this month
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, Aug 3, 2020 at 10:43 PM
Photo by @chantalaanderson courtesy KAS/Facebook
Of note to fans of the ethereal fringes of the experimental synth world, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith is coming to (computer screens in) Orlando this month courtesy of local sponsors Timucua Arts Foundation and the Civic Minded Five.
Smith will debut what should have been her touring live set to promote new album – an "expression of love for electricity
" – The Mosaic of Transformation
(Ghostly International
) during this one-off worldwide streaming performance on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 9:30 p.m.
"It has been challenging to accept that I may not play the live set I prepared for my most recent album The Mosaic Of Transformation
for a long time, said Smith on Facebook
.
"Instead I have decided to create a virtual performance so it can still be shared. I’m sorry I can't be there in person … live performance has always been such a special form of connection. I have hope that new ways of connecting will continue to grow."
Tickets for this event are $15 and can be purchased here
.
Proceeds from the event will go towards the Black Trans Femmes in the Arts and local affiliates.
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.
