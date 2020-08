SunRail suspending service on Monday

click to enlarge Photo via SunRail/Facebook

The Florida Department of Transportation is suspending SunRail service on Monday for ...... Hurricane Isaias!This closure isn't about the coronavirus pandemic, but instead a charming throwback to the recent past, when public transportation shut down for mostly nonlethal weather events.On Saturday, crews began work to secure the 61.5-mile corridor, prior to the impending storm. Preparations include securing or removing the gates at 127 railroad crossings, and inspecting and storing the SunRail train fleet.After the storm passes, SunRail has to inspect its entire corridor, and the train cars, before putting them back into place. They also replace all the safety gates, remove debris, and certify the rails are ready for use by Amtrak and freight trains.According to their operations plan , SunRail has to do this whenever possible wind speeds in excess of 70 mph are expected.