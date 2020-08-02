CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

Sunday, August 2, 2020

SunRail suspending service on Monday

Posted By on Sun, Aug 2, 2020 at 12:39 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SUNRAIL/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via SunRail/Facebook
The Florida Department of Transportation is suspending SunRail service on Monday for ... checks notes ... Hurricane Isaias!

This closure isn't about the coronavirus pandemic, but instead a charming throwback to the recent past, when public transportation shut down for mostly nonlethal weather events.



On Saturday, crews began work to secure the 61.5-mile corridor, prior to the impending storm. Preparations include securing or removing the gates at 127 railroad crossings, and inspecting and storing the SunRail train fleet.

After the storm passes, SunRail has to inspect its entire corridor, and the train cars, before putting them back into place. They also replace all the safety gates, remove debris, and certify the rails are ready for use by Amtrak and freight trains.

According to their operations plan, SunRail has to do this whenever possible wind speeds in excess of 70 mph are expected.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

