CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 31, 2020

Bloggytown

Hurricane Isaias expected to strengthen to Category 2, Hurricane Watch issued for Brevard County

Posted By on Fri, Jul 31, 2020 at 1:51 PM

click image The latest forecast on July 31 - GRAPHIC COURTESY NOAA
  • Graphic courtesy NOAA
  • The latest forecast on July 31
Hurricane Isaias is expected to bring tropical storm and hurricane conditions to the east coast of Florida beginning Saturday.

Isaias is currently heading over the Bahamas at 16 mph with a maximum sustained wind speed of 75 mph, according to a report from the National Hurricane Center. While the storm’s center is not predicted to hit mainland Florida, its winds extend 45 miles from its core, and its tropical-storm-force could potentially stretch out over 205 miles.



Many of the Sunshine State’s east coast communities from Fort Lauderdale to Titusville received a hurricane watch Friday morning, according to the 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Although Isaias is a Category 1 hurricane, the NHC projects it to reach Category 2 strength Friday night or early Saturday morning as it passes over the Bahamas before decreasing on its way towards Florida.

Orlando is out of the storm's direct path as of this writing, but a Hurricane Watch has been issued for Brevard County as part of this recent advisory, with the storm beginning to impact the area Saturday evening.

Isaias is projected to bring dangerous storm surges to the Bahamas today and Saturday, according to the report. Additionally, it will bring life-threatening flooding and mudslides across the Dominican Republic, northern Haiti and Caicos.

States north of Florida along the east coast like the Carolinas are predicted to receive urban flooding, especially in low-lying areas with poor draining systems, according to the NHC.

At a Thursday press conference, Gov. Ron DeSantis urged Floridians to gather at least a week’s worth of supplies to prepare for the storm.

All state-run COVID-19 testing sites in Florida will close Friday through part of next week due to concerns over the storm. This includes the testing site at the Orange County Convention Center.



This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Tropical Storm Isaias expected to form today as it heads toward Florida, say forecasters Read More

  2. New drive-thru Halloween experience coming to Orlando this fall Read More

  3. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issues orders on evictions, public meetings Read More

  4. Florida breaks daily record for new COVID-19 deaths, for third straight day Read More

  5. Hundreds of thousands of Floridians are late paying their utility bills Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 29, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation