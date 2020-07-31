CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

Friday, July 31, 2020

CDC report details virus spread at youth summer camp

Posted By on Fri, Jul 31, 2020 at 11:00 PM

click to enlarge Screenshot from a March 2015 YMCA Camp High Harbour video - SCREENSHOT VIA YMCA CAMP HIGH HARBOUR/YOUTUBE
  • Screenshot via YMCA Camp High Harbour/YouTube
  • Screenshot from a March 2015 YMCA Camp High Harbour video
A new report issued by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that COVID-19 spread through a Georgia overnight summer camp where attendees “vigorously” sang and cheered in June.

The camp adhered to “most recommended strategies to prevent transmission,” including requiring campers to show proof of negative COVID-19 tests conducted at least 12 days prior to their arrival. But the camp did not make campers wear cloth masks.
click to enlarge IMAGE VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Image via Google Maps
“These findings demonstrate that SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) spread efficiently in a youth-centric overnight setting, resulting in high attack rates among persons in all age groups, despite efforts by camp officials to implement most recommended strategies to prevent transmission,” the report found.



Working with the Georgia Public Health Department, federal scientists obtained COVID-19 test results for 344 of the campers and staff members. Of those people, 76 percent tested positive for the virus. The camp required staff members to wear cloth masks. In all, 597 people attended the camp.

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

