CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 30, 2020

The Heard

Tedeschi Trucks Band and Spyro Gyra both set to play shows at Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center in 2021

Posted By on Thu, Jul 30, 2020 at 10:11 PM

click to enlarge Tedeschi Trucks Band
  • Tedeschi Trucks Band
The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on Friday put tickets on sale for two actual (in-person) concerts set for 2021 that are sure to please fans of instrumental virtuosity, executed with flair.

On Feb. 24, 2021, jazz fusion stalwarts Spyro Gyra are coming to the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater. Expect to hear a few numbers from their most recent album, the 2019 covers album Vinyl Tap, which included jazzy takes on songs from Blind Faith and Cream.



click to enlarge Spyro Gyra
  • Spyro Gyra
Then on August 17, 2021, Floridian blues-rockers Tedeschi Trucks Band are set to play the Walt Disney Theater with openers Southern Avenue. Led by guitarist duo Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi, the ensemble will be touring behind their most recent album Signs and its companion EP High & Mighty.

These dates are part of larger, rescheduled touring runs for both bands.

Tickets for both of these shows go on sale Friday, July 31. You can purchase tickets for the Tedeschi Trucks show here and for Spyro Gyra here.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Tropical Storm Isaias expected to form today as it heads toward Florida, say forecasters Read More

  2. New drive-thru Halloween experience coming to Orlando this fall Read More

  3. Hundreds of thousands of Floridians are late paying their utility bills Read More

  4. Storm heading to Florida closes state COVID-19 testing sites Read More

  5. Florida breaks daily record for new COVID-19 deaths, for third straight day Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 29, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation