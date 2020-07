Tedeschi Trucks Band and Spyro Gyra both set to play shows at Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center in 2021

click to enlarge Tedeschi Trucks Band

click to enlarge Spyro Gyra

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on Friday put tickets on sale for two actual (in-person) concerts set for 2021 that are sure to please fans of instrumental virtuosity, executed with flair.On Feb. 24, 2021, jazz fusion stalwarts Spyro Gyra are coming to the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater. Expect to hear a few numbers from their most recent album, the 2019 covers album, which included jazzy takes on songs from Blind Faith and Cream.Then on August 17, 2021, Floridian blues-rockers Tedeschi Trucks Band are set to play the Walt Disney Theater with openers Southern Avenue. Led by guitarist duo Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi, the ensemble will be touring behind their most recent albumand its companionThese dates are part of larger, rescheduled touring runs for both bands.Tickets for both of these shows go on sale Friday, July 31. You can purchase tickets for the Tedeschi Trucks show here and for Spyro Gyra here