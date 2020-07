Orlando Cattle Barron's Ball fundraiser going virtual in September

click image Photo courtesy Orlando Cattle Baron's Ball/Facebook

A high society gala for a very good cause, the Orlando Cattle Baron's Ball has for years now been rustling up funds for the American Cancer Society.Usually a classy, well-attended affair with all-star chefs, entertainment, a live auction and cowboy hats as far as the eye can see, this year's Cattle Baron's Ball is moving online, so that money still can be raised for the ACS' important work."As COVID has changed your world, it has also changed the American Cancer Society’s (ACS) world. In spite of this pandemic, our friends and family members so affected by this horrible disease, cancer, are still counting on us to fight for them no matter what the circumstance," said Cattle Baron's Ball chairman William C. Weinaug Jr. in a press statement. "It is for this reason, that we are committed to continuing our mission by creating a virtual Orlando Cattle Baron’s Ball on September 19th."The virtual Cattle Baron's Ball will now take place on Sept. 19, with the live and silent auctions still happening. Follow the Orlando Cattle Baron's Ball's Facebook page for more information on tickets and viewing the event.In the interim, there will be a smaller, virtual "Trail Ride" benefit on Aug. 20, streamed on the Millennium Technology Group’s YoutTube channel and the OCBB's website . The Trail Ride will include music and a smaller auction to raise funds for ACS.