CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 30, 2020

Bloggytown

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issues orders on evictions, public meetings

Posted By on Thu, Jul 30, 2020 at 1:07 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA RON DESANTIS/TWITTER
  • Photo via Ron DeSantis/Twitter
Gov. Ron DeSantis has extended until Sept. 1 an order that seeks to help prevent foreclosures and evictions amid job losses and financial problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The executive order, issued late Wednesday, makes clear that it is only supposed to apply to people who are “adversely affected” economically by the pandemic and that they will ultimately have to pay amounts owed on mortgages or in rent.



“Nothing in this executive order shall be construed as relieving an individual from his or her obligation to make mortgage payments or rent payments,” the order said. “All payments, including tolled payments, are due when an individual is no longer adversely affected by the COVID-19 emergency.”

An earlier version of the order had been slated to expire Saturday.

DeSantis late Wednesday also issued an order that will allow local governments to hold upcoming tax-millage and budget hearings in conference calls or through video conferencing. DeSantis has issued other orders in recent months that have allowed such remote meetings of county commissions, city councils, school boards and other local agencies. But local boards typically have to follow specific legal procedures, including holding public hearings, on millage and budget proposals.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Tropical Storm Isaias expected to form today as it heads toward Florida, say forecasters Read More

  2. New drive-thru Halloween experience coming to Orlando this fall Read More

  3. Gov. DeSantis wants Florida restaurant employees back to work more quickly after testing positive Read More

  4. Florida lawyer fundraising to put a Ron 'DeathSantis' billboard outside of the governor's mansion Read More

  5. Hundreds of thousands of Floridians are late paying their utility bills Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 29, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation