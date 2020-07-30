CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

Thursday, July 30, 2020

Florida breaks daily record for new COVID-19 deaths, for third straight day

Posted By on Thu, Jul 30, 2020 at 12:12 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
  • Image via Florida Department of Health
Today, the Florida Department of Health reported a record 253 new coronavirus fatalities, marking the third day in a row the state has surpassed its own daily record for COVID-19 deaths.

Officials also reported 9,956 new infections, bringing Florida’s total number of COVID-19 cases of 461,379. Florida has now logged a total of 6,586 COVID-19 deaths, which means the state is now averaging 154 deaths per day.



According to John Hopkins University, the positivity rate is now 19% in Florida.

Florida also added 518 new hospitalizations. Since March, 26,017 people have been hospitalized in Florida, according to the Department of Health. Currently, roughly 1,500 people are hospitalized in Tampa Bay, which has about 18 percent of hospital beds available and just 10 percent of ICU beds available.

Locally, Hillsborough County still leads Tampa Bay with 28,742 cases ands 331 deaths, followed by Polk with 12,281 cases and 262 deaths, Pinellas with 6,114 cases and 418 deaths, Hernando with 1,617 and 26 deaths, and Pasco with 6,201 and 94 deaths.
According to John Hopkins University, the positivity rate is now 19 percent in Florida.
Florida is now a major epicenter for coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control, Florida and Texas now make up nine out of ten coronavirus hot spots in the U.S.

Locally, Polk County's nursing-home outbreaks have jolted it to the grim lead in Central Florida, with 262 deaths. There have been 212 deaths in Orange County, with 109 in Volusia, 108 in Brevard, 72 in Seminole, and 64 in Osceola.

On Thursday, Orange County added 400 new cases, for a total of 28,591. Polk added 222 new cases, for a total of 12,281, and Osceola added 151 for a total of 8,281. Volusia added 135 for a total of 6,707, and Seminole added 86, for a total of 6,419.

Over the past week, which has been the most deadly since the start of the pandemic with 872 reported deaths, DeSantis has emphatically downplayed the crisis, arguing that the recent records are actually good.

“I think when you see those reports, those are probably reflective of infections and hospitalizations that have happened in the past,” the Governor said. “So it’s more of a lagging indicator, where as I think the ED (emergency department) visits and some of the hospital visits are more of a leading indicator in terms of where things are trending.”


This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

