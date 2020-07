Avant-garde legend Terry Riley reschedules postponed Orlando show to spring 2021

click image Photo by Ray Tarantino courtesy SRO Artists

A one-off Orlando appearance by legendary avant-garde composer Terry Riley in October should have been one of the live music crown jewels of 2020 for co-promoters the Civid Minded Five and Timucua Arts Foundation.Add in the fact that the gig would have been held in the Timucua Arts Foundation House space and you had a recipe for an unforgettable night.Alas, that show and seemingly every other show this year would have to be canceled or postponed amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, news came Wednesday that Terry Riley is thankfully undeterred and has rescheduled this Orlando show for 2021.And that's news just as blissful as Riley's piece "Poppy Nogood and the Phantom Band" fromOver the course of a life in music that's lasted nearly 60 years, Riley has been constantly pushing sound into new and uncharted territory, experimenting with minimalism, drone textures, tape loops, Indian music, electronic sound and repetition.Highlights of his extensive discography include the aforementioned(1969), his 1971collaboration with the Velvet Underground's John Cale, and the Kronos Quartet collab(1985).Terry Riley and his son Gyan Riley will be playing Orlando on March 21, 2021, follow the Civic Minded 5 and Timucua Arts Foundation to be in the loop about venue and ticket announcements.