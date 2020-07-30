CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 30, 2020

The Heard

Avant-garde legend Terry Riley reschedules postponed Orlando show to spring 2021

Posted By on Thu, Jul 30, 2020 at 3:19 PM

click image PHOTO BY RAY TARANTINO COURTESY SRO ARTISTS
  • Photo by Ray Tarantino courtesy SRO Artists
A one-off Orlando appearance by legendary avant-garde composer Terry Riley in October should have been one of the live music crown jewels of 2020 for co-promoters the Civid Minded Five and Timucua Arts Foundation.

Add in the fact that the gig would have been held in the Timucua Arts Foundation House space and you had a recipe for an unforgettable night.



Alas, that show and seemingly every other show this year would have to be canceled or postponed amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, news came Wednesday that Terry Riley is thankfully undeterred and has rescheduled this Orlando show for 2021.

And that's news just as blissful as Riley's piece "Poppy Nogood and the Phantom Band" from A Rainbow in Curved Air.

Over the course of a life in music that's lasted nearly 60 years, Riley has been constantly pushing sound into new and uncharted territory, experimenting with minimalism, drone textures, tape loops, Indian music, electronic sound and repetition.

Highlights of his extensive discography include the aforementioned A Rainbow in Curved Air (1969), his 1971 Church of Anthrax collaboration with the Velvet Underground's John Cale, and the Kronos Quartet collab Cadenza on the Night Plain (1985).

Terry Riley and his son Gyan Riley will be playing Orlando on March 21, 2021, follow the Civic Minded 5 and Timucua Arts Foundation to be in the loop about venue and ticket announcements.



_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Tropical Storm Isaias expected to form today as it heads toward Florida, say forecasters Read More

  2. New drive-thru Halloween experience coming to Orlando this fall Read More

  3. Gov. DeSantis wants Florida restaurant employees back to work more quickly after testing positive Read More

  4. Hundreds of thousands of Floridians are late paying their utility bills Read More

  5. Florida lawyer fundraising to put a Ron 'DeathSantis' billboard outside of the governor's mansion Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 29, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation