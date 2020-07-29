CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Bloggytown

Tropical Storm Isaias expected to form today as it heads toward Florida, say forecasters

Posted By on Wed, Jul 29, 2020 at 1:00 PM

click to enlarge The latest prediction on July 29 - IMAGE VIA NOAA
  • Image via NOAA
  • The latest prediction on July 29
A weather system forecasted to enter the Gulf of Mexico is likely to become the ninth named tropical storm, Isaias, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is forecasted to bring rain and wind impacts to Florida later in the week and the weekend. Forecasters stress the uncertainty of the current long-range forecast as the system does not have a well-defined center.



The system will produce heavy rain and “potentially life-threatening flash floods and mudslides across the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic,” according to the NHC. Tropical storm warnings are in effect for these countries as well as the Bahamas, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and Haiti.
DeSantis took to Twitter this morning to inform the state of the current forecasts and encourage Floridians to purchase and stock a week of supplies. tweet this
Currently, the system is tracked to make its way up to Florida by Saturday and the Tampa Bay region by Sunday. The forecast is likely to change as the system moves westward.

The current Hurricane season is proving to be a hyperactive one, as forecasted in May by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Gov. Ron DeSantis took to Twitter this morning to inform the state of the current forecasts and encourage Floridians to purchase and stock a week of supplies.

“We are closely monitoring a tropical system with @FLSERT,” it read. “Forecasts are predicting heavy rainfall and strong winds will impact Florida beginning Saturday through early next week. Floridians should prepare now by having at least 7 days of disaster supplies.”


This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. New drive-thru Halloween experience coming to Orlando this fall Read More

  2. Florida lawyer fundraising to put a Ron 'DeathSantis' billboard outside of the governor's mansion Read More

  3. Floridians advised not to plant 'suspicious' seed packages from China Read More

  4. Orlando clinic beginning local enrollment for COVID-19 vaccine study Read More

  5. Florida just set another new record for same-day reported COVID-19 deaths Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 22, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation