Local psych-folk band Someday River return to live action with a dinner show at the New Standard this week

Local psych-folk trio Someday River have kept busy on virtual supershows like Orlando Music Cares and Big Pause Fest over the last few months, but on Thursday night the band will be returning to an actual stage as part of a socially distanced dinner show courtesy of the New Standard and Orlando music website Shows I Go To.The band will play an early 7:30 p.m. show at the New Standard – which will also be simulcast online – in front of a small audience availing themselves of New Standard's food, with openers Moody Sunshine playing first. After the main show concludes at 10 p.m., attendees have the opportunity to stay put for an afterparty with special guests promised.Safety precautions for the show include: mandatory mask wearing, distancing of tables according to state guidelines, attendees must stay seated at their tables.Someday River released two new pieces of music over the last few months, a cover of John Prince's " Long Monday ," and a demo version of an unreleased song called "Out of Reach" on their Bandcamp . Obscure Sound calls the demo a "stellar piece of songwriting," comparing the band to early Pearl Jam.The New Standard have been doing music livestreams from their stage – with no audiences – several nights a week since the quarantine started in Orlando back in March. Someday River and Moody Sunshine play the New Standard in Winter Park on Thursday, July 30 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here. Front row tables are already sold out, according to even organizers.