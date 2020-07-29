CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 29, 2020

The Heard

Local psych-folk band Someday River return to live action with a dinner show at the New Standard this week

Posted By on Wed, Jul 29, 2020 at 1:10 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY SOMEDAY RIVER/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Someday River/Facebook
Local psych-folk trio Someday River have kept busy on virtual supershows like Orlando Music Cares and Big Pause Fest over the last few months, but on Thursday night the band will be returning to an actual stage as part of a socially distanced dinner show courtesy of the New Standard and Orlando music website Shows I Go To.

The band will play an early 7:30 p.m. show at the New Standard – which will also be simulcast online – in front of a small audience availing themselves of New Standard's food, with openers Moody Sunshine playing first. After the main show concludes at 10 p.m., attendees have the opportunity to stay put for an afterparty with special guests promised.



Safety precautions for the show include: mandatory mask wearing, distancing of tables according to state guidelines, attendees must stay seated at their tables.

Someday River released two new pieces of music over the last few months, a cover of John Prince's "Long Monday," and a demo version of an unreleased song called "Out of Reach" on their Bandcamp. Obscure Sound calls the demo a "stellar piece of songwriting," comparing the band to early Pearl Jam.

The New Standard have been doing music livestreams from their stage – with no audiences – several nights a week since the quarantine started in Orlando back in March.

Someday River and Moody Sunshine play the New Standard in Winter Park on Thursday, July 30 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

Front row tables are already sold out, according to even organizers.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. New drive-thru Halloween experience coming to Orlando this fall Read More

  2. Floridians advised not to plant 'suspicious' seed packages from China Read More

  3. Florida lawyer fundraising to put a Ron 'DeathSantis' billboard outside of the governor's mansion Read More

  4. VP Pence joins Gov. DeSantis in announcing Florida COVID-19 clinical trial Read More

  5. Central Florida PDQ locations to offer milkshake on Monday with blended chicken tenders Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 22, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation