The Gist

Wednesday, July 29, 2020

The Gist

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Posted By on Wed, Jul 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Halloween Is Not Canceled In Central Florida After all



While most of us are still trying to digest the news Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights has been canceled this year, a new scare is being introduced.

It's safe and distanced and is the first of it's kind in Central Florida. - LINK

Dozens of local breweries are on the brink of disaster and with no formal reopening date for Florida bars, owners are being forced to find new ways to make ends meet. - LINK

So trappers have caught a record number of Burmese Pythons in Florida this year.

That's a good thing, right? - LINK

If you live in Osceola County and get your water from the Toho Water Authority, you better pay your bill.

If you fall behind, they authority has been given the go ahead to shut your off. - LINK


Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

