Orlando clinic beginning local enrollment for COVID-19 vaccine study

CNS Healthcare announced Tuesday they are seeking clinical trial volunteers for enrollment in a global study of a possible mRNA vaccine against COVID-19.
The research is being led from CNS Healthcare's Turkey Lake Road location in Orlando, and its main goal is the prevention of COVID-19 in those who have and have not already been infected prior to immunization. Another objective of the trials is to prevent severe COVID-19 in those two groups.
The randomized, observer-blinded study is seeking non-pregnant adults between the ages of 18 and 85. You can find out if you fit their criteria to participate at covidvaccinestudy.com
"Researchers are in a race to find ways to prevent and end the spread of COVID-19," says the enrollment form
for volunteers to become candidates to try out possible vaccines and medications to treat the effects of the virus. CNS says finding interested volunteers "is crucial in speeding up enrollment in the trials that will provide answers and solutions."
Mike Dever, M.D., will lead the CNS Healthcare study program, which has locations in Orlando, Jacksonville and Nashville, TN. The CNS study will join more than 120 clinical investigation sites around the world, expected to collectively enroll up to 30,000 participants.
Specifically, the trial is phases 2 and 3 of a global study sponsored by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, of an investigational vaccine called BNT162b2
against the virus causing the current global pandemic, SARS-CoV-2.
Half the study participants are given placebos, which contain nonactive ingredients, against which they will test the effectiveness of the drug on the other half.
CNS says information submitted is strictly confidential and will not be used for any other purpose.
People interested in participating can learn more at the CNS Healthcare website, www.covid19research.us
