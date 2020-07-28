CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Bloggytown

Orlando clinic beginning local enrollment for COVID-19 vaccine study

Posted By on Tue, Jul 28, 2020 at 5:20 PM

click to enlarge adobestock_322667262.jpeg
CNS Healthcare announced Tuesday they are seeking clinical trial volunteers for enrollment in a global study of a possible mRNA vaccine against COVID-19.

The research is being led from CNS Healthcare's Turkey Lake Road location in Orlando, and its main goal is the prevention of COVID-19 in those who have and have not already been infected prior to immunization. Another objective of the trials is to prevent severe COVID-19 in those two groups.



The randomized, observer-blinded study is seeking non-pregnant adults between the ages of 18 and 85. You can find out if you fit their criteria to participate at covidvaccinestudy.com.

"Researchers are in a race to find ways to prevent and end the spread of COVID-19," says the enrollment form for volunteers to become candidates to try out possible vaccines and medications to treat the effects of the virus. CNS says finding interested volunteers "is crucial in speeding up enrollment in the trials that will provide answers and solutions."
"Researchers are in a race to find ways to prevent and end the spread of COVID-19." tweet this
Mike Dever, M.D., will lead the CNS Healthcare study program, which has locations in Orlando, Jacksonville and Nashville, TN. The CNS study will join more than 120 clinical investigation sites around the world, expected to collectively enroll up to 30,000 participants.

Specifically, the trial is phases 2 and 3 of a global study sponsored by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, of an investigational vaccine called BNT162b2 against the virus causing the current global pandemic, SARS-CoV-2.

Half the study participants are given placebos, which contain nonactive ingredients, against which they will test the effectiveness of the drug on the other half.

CNS says information submitted is strictly confidential and will not be used for any other purpose.

People interested in participating can learn more at the CNS Healthcare website, www.covid19research.us.
click to enlarge CNS Healthcare on Turkey Lake Road in Orlando - IMAGE VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Image via Google Maps
  • CNS Healthcare on Turkey Lake Road in Orlando
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. New drive-thru Halloween experience coming to Orlando this fall Read More

  2. Central Florida PDQ locations to offer milkshake on Monday with blended chicken tenders Read More

  3. Floridians advised not to plant 'suspicious' seed packages from China Read More

  4. Tampa protesters planning a 'Wall of Moms' for Trump's upcoming visit on Friday Read More

  5. VP Pence joins Gov. DeSantis in announcing Florida COVID-19 clinical trial Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 22, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation