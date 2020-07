Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, July 28, 2020

click to enlarge Photo via Magic 107.7

How to safely reopen Florida's bars will be the topic of conversation at many a state meeting this week.With so many local breweries at risk of shuttering for good, everyone agrees something must be decided quickly. - LINK Looks like our favorite, "Rage Room" is all grown up.Welcome to the "Coping Lab" where you can really get your crazy on! - LINK Don't forget we're still in the middle of one of the coolest restaurant events of the year!Bite30 is a great way to let someone else do the cooking and this year the participating restaurants are offering take-out. - LINK Horror fans take another hit with the cancellation of this year's, Fantasm. - LINK