CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 27, 2020

Bloggytown

Jacksonville locals praise Trump's convention cancellation

Posted By on Mon, Jul 27, 2020 at 11:15 AM

click to enlarge Jacksonville - PHOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Photo via Adobe Stock
  • Jacksonville
Some say President Donald Trump's decision to cancel the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville is a sign he's starting to come to terms withb the seriousness of the pandemic.

Holding the convention in Jacksonville would require Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to lift his executive order requiring big sports venues to operate at no more than 50 percent capacity, all while COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in the Sunshine State. Speaking on The Rotunda Podcast, Florida Congressman Al Lawson, whose district includes Jacksonville, said it was clear the president couldn't ensure the safety and security of convention goers.



"Sheriff (Mike) Williams, they were not prepared for all of the people that would be coming into Jacksonville and how they're going to handle the crowds and so forth," Lawson said. "So finally the sheriff pretty much said we're not capable of doing this."
"So finally the sheriff pretty much said we're not capable of doing this." tweet this
Jacksonville's Republican Mayor Lenny Curry agreed his city was not ready, but he's facing criticism for leaving the decision to cancel up to Trump, instead of making the call himself.

Lawson said America is where it is today because Trump didn't take the virus seriously enough to properly prepare.

"He felt it was kind of like the flu, it would go away when it got warmer. You know, 'the virus will die,'" Lawson said. "And all of that was incorrect, and I think only this week has be begun to kind of look at things the way they are going."

Republicans, particularly donors, are mixed on Trump's decision to cancel an in-person convention. Some wonder if they will get a refund on their donations.

Meanwhile the president's team reportedly is scrambling to reimagine the convention, as a virtual one, scheduled for the end of August.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Central Florida PDQ locations to offer milkshake on Monday with blended chicken tenders Read More

  2. Coping Lab grand opening in Winter Park on Saturday offers a space to rage or meditate Read More

  3. The anti-Trump Lincoln Project is now targeting Florida Republicans Rick Scott and Marco Rubio Read More

  4. Judge says Florida police are not shielded by victims' rights law Read More

  5. Florida's top regulator to speak to bars and breweries Friday about 'ideas on how to reopen' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 22, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation