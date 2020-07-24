CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

The Gist

Friday, July 24, 2020

The Gist

Tampa Bay Rays celebrated opening day by reminding everyone the cops who shot Breonna Taylor still haven’t been arrested

Posted By on Fri, Jul 24, 2020 at 4:24 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA TAMPA BAY RAYS/TWITTER
  • Image via Tampa Bay Rays/Twitter
The Tampa Bay Rays are celebrating today’s home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays by reminding everyone that Breonna Taylor’s murderers have still not been arrested, and that the organization is donating $100,000 to local groups fighting systemic racism.

“Today is Opening Day, which means it's a great day to arrest the killers of Breonna Taylor,” said a tweet posted from the Rays’ account at 8 a.m. this morning.



The tweet was then followed up with several other posts, one committing $100,000 to local groups like the CDC of Tampa, the Pinellas County Urban League, the Equal Justice Initiative, the NAACP of Hillsborough County and others, as well as a link to a social justice resource guide. Another post in the thread stated: “Systemic racism is real. Let’s unite for positive change,” along with a timeline showing significant dates of American slavery and segregation.
Of course, reactions to the post were a mixed bag of emotions, spanning from people announcing that they’re now Rays fans, and "stick to sports." tweet this
Of course, reactions to the posts were a mixed bag of emotions, spanning from people announcing that they’re now Rays fans to others offering sick burns like “stick to sports.”

Last March, Breonna Taylor, a Black EMT, was killed during a botched drug raid when three plainclothes Louisville police officers used a battering ram to enter her apartment with a "no-knock" warrant and shot her eight times. Records show that the 26-year-old woman was alive for at least 20 minutes after she was shot, but was denied medical attention. No drugs were found in her apartment.

So far, one officer has been fired, and the other two have been placed on administrative leave. No arrests have been made.

Since her death, Taylor's killing has morphed into a viral meme, similar to the “Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself” posts, with many arguing that while the posts may be well-intentioned, they're also incredibly disrespectful.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, tonight’s game at Tropicana Field is part of a larger, league-wide social justice effort, which involves the letters “BLM” stenciled on the Trop mound with a reversed MLB logo showing a Black batter, and allowing players to wear warm-up gear that says “Black Lives Matter” or “United for Change.”


This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

