Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando to give away free dog and cat food this weekend

click image Photo courtesy Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando

Times are tough right now, and if you're having trouble making ends meet, you're probably having trouble affording food for your loyal household pets. Well, in an actual bit of good news, the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando will be offering up free pet food – cats and dogs only, apologies to bird and snake owners – at their Conroy Road location this weekend.Pet food will be available on a first-come, first-served basis with a limit of 40 pounds per vehicle. Food can be picked up curbside-style.This was all made possible by a $2,000 donation of pet vittles from Tito's Handmade Vodka.The pet food giveaway is from 8-10 a.m. on Sunday, July 26, at the Orlando Shelter on 2727 Conroy Road.