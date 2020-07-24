Friday, July 24, 2020
Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando to give away free dog and cat food this weekend
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Jul 24, 2020 at 10:42 AM
click image
-
Photo courtesy Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando
Times are tough right now, and if you're having trouble making ends meet, you're probably having trouble affording food for your loyal household pets. Well, in an actual bit of good news, the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando
will be offering up free pet food – cats and dogs only, apologies to bird and snake owners – at their Conroy Road location this weekend.
Pet food will be available on a first-come, first-served basis with a limit of 40 pounds per vehicle. Food can be picked up curbside-style.
This was all made possible by a $2,000 donation of pet vittles from Tito's Handmade Vodka.
The pet food giveaway is from
8-10 a.m. on Sunday, July 26, at the Orlando Shelter on 2727 Conroy Road.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.
Tags: Pet Food, Pets, Free, Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, Donation, Giveaway, Shelter, Dogs, Cats, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.