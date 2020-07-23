CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

Thursday, July 23, 2020

The Gist

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Thursday, July 23, 2020

Posted By on Thu, Jul 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge leslye-gale-2020-1-titles.jpg
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

NOOO!!!! The Floating Cinema Isn't Coming?



Just one day after we tried booking tickets for the promised floating cinema, we're hearing it's all a big hoax! - LINK

Earlier this week, Disney closed the mask loophole and declared no more, "clomping and chomping". In other words, no more eating and walking and taking off your mask.

Universal Orlando is now following suit. - LINK

This makes us really, really sad.

More than a hundred Florida breweries are in jeopardy of closing if things don't turn around. - LINK

The Orlando Magic hit the hard court yesterday at Disney in the NBA bubble.

If you caught the game on Fox Sports, you may have noticed some new artwork. - LINK

This is cool. Local restaurant, Teak Neighborhood Grill, will be featured on the Food Network next week. - LINK


Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

