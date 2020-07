Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Thursday, July 23, 2020

click to enlarge

Just one day after we tried booking tickets for the promised floating cinema, we're hearing it's all a big hoax! - LINK Earlier this week, Disney closed the mask loophole and declared no more, "clomping and chomping". In other words, no more eating and walking and taking off your mask.Universal Orlando is now following suit. - LINK This makes us really, really sad.More than a hundred Florida breweries are in jeopardy of closing if things don't turn around. - LINK The Orlando Magic hit the hard court yesterday at Disney in the NBA bubble.If you caught the game on Fox Sports, you may have noticed some new artwork. - LINK This is cool. Local restaurant, Teak Neighborhood Grill, will be featured on the Food Network next week. - LINK