CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 22, 2020

The Gist

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Posted By on Wed, Jul 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Covid Forcing Permanent Changes At The Mouse House



No one can escape the devastating affects of this crazy pandemic, including Disney.

Changes are coming to the mouse's house and some may be permanent. — LINK

As Florida's pandemic numbers continue to rise, most retailers are requiring costumers to wear a face mask.

Not Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, they've decided to reverse their earlier decision and are NOT requiring their costumers to cover up. — LINK

There's some cool research going on off Florida's coast and it's centered around a giant blue hole.

Really! — LINK

The age old question, "is monogamy an attainable thing" is being asked again and the answer has been updated. — LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Speaking of Magic 107.7

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Walt Disney World is closing attractions and canceling others, which could benefit Universal Orlando Read More

  2. WonderWorks and other small Orlando attractions must evolve to survive, making some changes permanent Read More

  3. Florida just recorded more COVID-19 deaths than any other state Read More

  4. Researchers set to explore giant 'blue hole' off Florida’s Gulf Coast Read More

  5. Universal Orlando joins Disney in closing face mask 'loophole' for park attendees Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 15, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation