Fred Piccolo takes on world's worst job, communications director for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

click to enlarge Photo via Fred Piccolo/Twitter

Again I’ll ask and I’m sure I won’t get an answer but how are a bunch of screaming idiots newsworthy? And don’t tell me it’s the other side of the argument because they don’t make an argument they just scream like morons https://t.co/HMXTd3Jgfz — Fred Piccolo Jr (@FredPiccoloJr) July 21, 2020

Gov. Ron DeSantis has tapped Fred Piccolo, who serves as spokesman for the Florida House speaker, as his new communications director. Piccolo, 42, is replacing Helen Aguirre Ferre, who was named Thursday as executive director of the Republican Party of Florida.Ferre served as communications director for DeSantis since he took office in January 2019. Piccolo, who will start the new job Monday, has been communications director for the last two House speakers, Miami Lakes Republican Jose Oliva and Land O’ Lakes Republican Richard Corcoran.Corcoran, who now serves as Florida education commissioner, congratulated Piccolo on the job via Twitter, saying Piccolo is a “great man” and “great hire.”Incoming House Speaker Chris Sprowls also congratulated Piccolo, saying he will be a “tremendous asset” to DeSantis.“Passionate, fearless & witty, Fred understands the power of words & image,” Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, said in a Twitter post.Piccolo is known for being outspoken on social media and often criticizes media outlets when they are critical of Republican leaders. For example, Piccolo on Tuesday questioned media outlets for doing stories on protesters interrupting DeSantis during a press conference Monday in Orlando.Protesters chanted, “Shame on you Ron DeSantis!” over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.“Again, I’ll ask and I’m sure I won’t get an answer but how are a bunch of screaming idiots newsworthy? And don’t tell me it’s the other side of the argument because they don’t make an argument they just scream like morons,” Piccolo tweeted Tuesday.