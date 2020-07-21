CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Reunion reading of 'The Last Days of Judas Iscariot' happens online this weekend

Posted By on Tue, Jul 21, 2020 at 10:50 AM

click image PHOTO BY BRADFORD SMITH, COURTESY
  • Photo by Bradford Smith, courtesy
Eleven years ago, a group of local performers affiliated with the Empty Spaces Theatre Co. and the Riverton Playground Theatre staged Stephen Adly Guirgis' play The Last Days of Judas Iscariot at the Lowndes Shakespeare Theater, a play that the Weekly then described as offering "a different perspective: absolute despair, shot through with gritty humor and, ultimately, hope."

If that sounds like a perspective uniquely suited to the present moment, well, you're in luck. This weekend, many of the original actors involved in that production are reuniting this weekend for an anniversary, one-night-only dramatic reading of the play online as a benefit event.



The Last Days is a courtroom drama (set in Purgatory) centering on the trial to decide the fate of the soul of Biblical character Judas Iscariot. When the play opened Off Broadway in 2005, it was with heavyweight talent like Philip Seymour Hoffman in the director's chair and Sam Rockwell and Eric Bogosian in starring roles.

Returning for this weekend's production will be actors Avis-Marie Barnes, Lawrence Benjamin, John DiDonna, Alexis Jackson, Stephen Lima, Trenell Mooring, Peg O’Keef, Dennis Neal, Mark Edward Smith, Marty Stonerock, Valensky Sylvain, Patrick Joseph Ward, Joel Warren, Babette Wilson, Jeremy Wood, and T.E. Young.

The original Orlando production garnered raves from the Weekly, the Ledger and Ink 19, making this reunion a promising prospect.

The Last Days of Judas Iscariot happens on Saturday, July 25, at 7:30 p.m. The performance will be held live on Zoom. Visit the Facebook event page for information on donating to receive Zoom login information. Proceeds from the event will benefit St Luke’s and the Greater Orlando Performing Arts Relief.


Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

