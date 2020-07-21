CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

The Gist

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Posted By on Tue, Jul 21, 2020 at 9:30 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Do You Think You Could Be A Scare Actor?



Maybe you've never considered working as a scare actor at Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights, but now you have a little extra time on your hands. The deadline to apply for this year's HHN is quickly approaching. — LINK

Governor DeSantis got less than a friendly greeting yesterday at Orlando's One Blood. — LINK

Starting today Publix will require anyone entering their stores to wear a mask.

Originally, rival supermarket Winn Dixie said it would not require it's costumers to do the same.

That was before the backlash and fallout.

Today Winn Dixie is singing a different tune. — LINK

The Orlando Magic recently announced massive layoffs within the organization citing the pandemic as the cause.

Not so fast says former Magic coach Stan VanGundy and here's why. — LINK


Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

