Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, July 21, 2020

click to enlarge Photo via Magic 107.7

Maybe you've never considered working as a scare actor at Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights, but now you have a little extra time on your hands. The deadline to apply for this year's HHN is quickly approaching. — LINK Governor DeSantis got less than a friendly greeting yesterday at Orlando's One Blood. — LINK Starting today Publix will require anyone entering their stores to wear a mask.Originally, rival supermarket Winn Dixie said it would not require it's costumers to do the same.That was before the backlash and fallout.Today Winn Dixie is singing a different tune. — LINK The Orlando Magic recently announced massive layoffs within the organization citing the pandemic as the cause.Not so fast says former Magic coach Stan VanGundy and here's why. — LINK