CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Bloggytown

Jacksonville's Republican mayor and sheriff grapple with absurdity of hosting national party convention in Florida

Posted By on Tue, Jul 21, 2020 at 4:56 PM

click to enlarge Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announcing beach reopenings on April 16 - SCREENSHOT VIA CITY OF JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA/YOUTUBE
  • Screenshot via City of Jacksonville, Florida/YouTube
  • Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announcing beach reopenings on April 16
Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said Tuesday he’s working to ensure law enforcement will have the resources needed for the Republican National Convention, while agreeing with the sheriff that security plans now in place aren’t adequate.

Curry said “nothing” Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams conveyed Monday about a lack of preparedness was a surprise. But discussions have not been held about federal law enforcement in the city during the convention, which is just over a month away.



“He (Williams) knows what he's talking about, clearly. So, the position that he takes that we're not prepared for this right now, yes, I agree with him,” Curry told reporters Tuesday during an online call. “However, he also has communicated that he's continuing to work with the planners to configure this in a way that’s safe and to get the resources that he needs.”

Asked if he would call off the convention if the sheriff is unable to safely police the event, Curry replied that “any event, anything that we put on in the city of Jacksonville, I have to have my sheriff telling me that it can be done. That he has the resources that he needs, and it can be done in a safe and responsible way.”

Williams, who did not take part in the Zoom conference call on Tuesday, told reporters Monday afternoon he didn’t believe his agency could keep the city safe with the short turnaround time after the convention was moved last month from Charlotte, N.C.
"Where we are today is we can't support this plan." tweet this
The Florida Times-Union reported Williams said only “bits and pieces” of a plan were set, with concerns about having resources that would extend from the convention to anticipated protests “outside the perimeter.”

“Where we are today is we can’t support this plan,” Williams told the Times-Union. “Where do we go from here is a good question. But where we are today, we can’t support it.”

Williams and Curry are Republicans.

Jordan Ellsbury, Curry’s chief of staff, said the city remains in daily conversations with the U.S. Department of Justice awaiting approval of a federal security grant of $33 million to $35 million.

“It's just a matter of days at this point,” Ellsbury said.

In the conference call, Undersheriff Pat Ivey said authorities have been in discussion with law enforcement from Charlotte and Tampa, which hosted the 2012 Republican convention. This year’s four-day event, which will culminate with President Donald Trump accepting the party’s nomination on Aug. 27, is bigger than a typical Jacksonville Jaguars game.

“This is a much bigger animal than I think, with the details, than most people want to realize,” Ivey said. “The reality is there's a timeline. That is why there has been about an 18-month timeline historically, again, with every entity that's ever had to deal with these.”

Republican leaders last month decided to move key parts of the convention from Charlotte to Jacksonville after Trump expressed displeasure that North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, was "unable to guarantee" that coronavirus social-distancing requirements would be lifted before the event.

Last week, the Jacksonville host committee scaled backed the size of the event due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, while announcing that indoor and outdoor facilities would be used for various daytime and nightly primetime events.

Only regular delegates will be allowed to attend the first three days of the convention because of the coronavirus, while they will be able to bring guests to hear Trump publicly accept the party’s nomination. Alternate delegates will also get access to Trump’s speech.

Curry acknowledged that while he hasn’t seen updated financial models, the regional economic impact will be less than an initial projection of $100 million.

“Those original assumptions were based on a convention as we've known it over the years, others that have been hosted,” Curry said. “So, I think it's clear that there wouldn't be that kind of economic activity with a scale-back. However, it's also clear that businesses would experience success because of this. Hotel rooms will fill up. So, there would be positive economic impact on the local economy and all local businesses.”


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Walt Disney World is closing attractions and canceling others, which could benefit Universal Orlando Read More

  2. Following Orlando Magic layoffs, former coach Stan Van Gundy lashes out at team's billionaire owners Read More

  3. Hecklers interrupt Gov. Ron DeSantis at Orlando press conference: 'You're lying to the public!' Read More

  4. Walt Disney World closes face mask loophole at Orlando parks Read More

  5. Following public backlash, Winn-Dixie will now require face masks Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 15, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation