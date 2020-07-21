CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Bloggytown

Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum talks about depression, alcoholism

Posted By on Tue, Jul 21, 2020 at 12:01 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ANDREW GILLUM
  • Photo via Andrew Gillum
Former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum emerged Monday from self-imposed political exile with a social media post addressing depression and alcoholism after a March incident involving a man who reportedly overdosed in a South Beach hotel room.

According to a police report, Gillum, who was in the room where suspected crystal meth was found, was “unable to communicate with officers due to his inebriated state.”



After the March 12 episode, Gillum announced that he was going to a rehabilitation facility to deal with alcohol abuse. In an 11-minute video posted Monday on Instagram, Gillum — once viewed as a rising star on the national political scene — spoke about the impact of losing the 2018 governor’s race to Republican Ron DeSantis.

“I had totally underestimated the impact that losing the race for governor had had on my life, and on the way that those impacts started to show up in every aspect of my life,” Gillum, the father of three children, said. “It was a constant reminder of failure and my own personal failures. … It was a reminder that I had let so many people down.”

After narrowly losing the race, Gillum went on to work as a political analyst for CNN. But he said in Monday’s video that depression “became far too much for me to keep down.” Gillum noted that his father also suffered from alcoholism and died of complications related to “that deadly addiction.”
"I had totally underestimated the impact that losing the race for governor had had on my life," says Gillum. tweet this
State campaign finance records show that the political committee associated with Gillum’s gubernatorial run has spent about $1 million on legal services since the November 2018 election. In Monday’s video, Gillum urged other people struggling with alcoholism or depression to seek help.

Gillum, who will turn 41 on Saturday, did not elaborate on his plans for the future. But he told his Instagram followers to stay tuned.

“I hope that I’ll be able to share more layers that I’m developing and enveloping. I’m doing a lot of writing these days. I’m trying to put on paper a lot of what I’m experiencing right now,” Gillum said, adding that he hoped his writing would not just be cathartic for him but would also “help to serve as healing for others.”

The former Tallahassee mayor also praised his wife, R. Jai, calling her “a woman who knows everything that I am, and everything that I am not, and she chooses to love me.”


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Walt Disney World is closing attractions and canceling others, which could benefit Universal Orlando Read More

  2. Following Orlando Magic layoffs, former coach Stan Van Gundy lashes out at team's billionaire owners Read More

  3. Hecklers interrupt Gov. Ron DeSantis at Orlando press conference: 'You're lying to the public!' Read More

  4. Wahlburgers closes final remaining Florida location, at Waterford Lakes Read More

  5. Orlando-area workers earning minimum wage must work 96 hours a week to afford a one-bedroom apartment, says new study Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 15, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation