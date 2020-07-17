CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

Friday, July 17, 2020

Orlando-area workers earning minimum wage must work 96 hours a week to afford a one-bedroom apartment, says new study

Posted By on Fri, Jul 17, 2020 at 4:50 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY CITY OF ORLANDO/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy City of Orlando/Facebook
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, home prices have actually increased in Florida and in Orlando. So, it’s really no surprise that we live in one of the worst places in the country to be a renter.

A recent report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition shows Florida is currently the 12th most expensive state for renters in the U.S., and the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford area is the fifth most expensive metropolitan area in the state.



According to the report, Florida’s Fair Market Rent, which includes rent and basic utilities, is $1,270 for a two-bedroom rental property, $24 more than the national average, and $1,027 for a one-bedroom.

“In order to afford this level of rent and utilities — without paying more than 30% of income on housing — a household must earn $4,234 monthly or $50,807 annually. Assuming a 40-hour work week, 52 weeks per year, this level of income translates into an hourly Housing Wage of: $24.43,” the report reads.

Single Florida residents renting a one-bedroom unit, need to make at least $19.75 per hour, $3,160 monthly or $41,080 annually.

With a Fair Market Rent of $1,248 for a two-bedroom apartment, the hourly housing wage necessary for the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metropolitan area is $24.

However, the average hourly wage for Florida renters is $17.28 and $17.21 for Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford renters. Florida’s minimum wage is also just $8.56.

According to the report, it takes 112 work hours per week at minimum wage to afford a two-bedroom rental property and 96 hours per week to afford a one-bedroom in the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metro area.

“In 16 states, including California, Florida, and New York, the average renter earns at least $5.00 less than the state’s average two-bedroom Housing Wage,” the report reads.

The areas in Florida with the most expensive renting rates are Monroe County at a $33.23 housing wage, Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall HMFA at $31.25, Fort Lauderdale HMFA at $29.38 and West Palm Beach-Boca Raton HMFA at $28.96. You can read the full report here.

According to a study by Apartment List, the Orlando area recently experienced one of the second largest rental rate declines in the country.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

