Florida reports nearly 14,000 new cases of coronavirus statewide and sets a single-day record of 156 deaths

The Florida Department of Health on Thursday reported a shocking 13,837 new coronavirus cases and 156 new deaths statewide. The new statewide total of coronavirus cases stands at 315,775 – 311,640 residents – and 4,677 deaths.There are currently 19, 825 hospitalizations statewide.This is the second-highest single-day increase in new cases after Sunday's (July 12) report of 15,300 new cases. And it is a new record for number of deaths reported in a day.Locally, 1,379 new cases were reported in Orange County for a new total of 20,964; 516 new cases in Osceola County for a total of 5,195; 180 new cases in Seminole County for a total of 4,823; and 215 new cases in Volusia County for a total of 4,537.We urge you to inspect the daily numbers at the Florida COVID Action dashboard (operated by Rebekah Johnson) as well, for a different perspective on Florida's numbers.