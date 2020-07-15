CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Mad Cow Theatre to stage virtual reading of Dylan Thomas' 'Under Milk Wood' on Wednesday night

Posted By on Wed, Jul 15, 2020 at 1:02 PM

click image Orlando Poet Laureate, Susan Lilley - PHOTO COURTESY MAD COW/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Mad Cow/Facebook
  • Orlando Poet Laureate, Susan Lilley
The Mad Cow Theatre company is staging a virtual dramatic reading of Dylan Thomas' Under Milk Wood on Wednesday night for free. They'll be following that up on Thursday with an installment of their online Drama Club series with Orlando Poet Laureate Susan Lilley and other guests talking about the play and all things Thomas.

Mad Cow staged Under Milk Wood back in 2003, and this online reading will include Mad Cow players like Peg O’Keef, Rick Stanley, Jay T. Becker, Sara Oliva, Brian Brightman, Mark Edward Smith and Trenell Mooring.



Under Milk Wood was first staged as a radio drama in 1954, and Thomas himself would perform parts of this unfinished play at reading events, so this is a canny choice for a virtual event, where visual frills are at a minimum of necessity.

The work has been described, fittingly, as "an orchestration of voices, sights and sounds that conjure up the dreams and waking hours of an imagined Welsh seaside village within the cycle of one day."

This show follows on the heels of Mad Cow's previous online reading of Collected Stories by Donald Margulies.

The Mad Cow Theatre's virtual reading of Under Milk Wood is Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. The event is free but you have to register beforehand to receive the access link. ($5 suggested donation, like all good DIY shows.)

Drama Club: Under Milk Wood happens on Thursday, 7:30 p.m. The behind-the-scenes event will consist of discussions on the play, Dylan Thomas and Q&A with the actors. Tickets are $20. 

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

