Florida has surpassed 300,000 coronavirus cases

Screenshot via Florida Department of Health
The Florida Health Department reported 10,085 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the state’s total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 301,810.
The total number of deaths statewide is over 4,500 and hospitalizations near 20,000.
Florida’s highest single-day positive case total of 15,300 was set on July 11. On Tuesday, Florida set a new record
of 133 coronavirus-related deaths in a single day.
As of Wednesday, there were 532 new cases in Orange County for a total of 19,909, while Osceola stands at 4,751, Seminole with 4,665, and Volusia with 4,355 total reported cases.
More than 2.7 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Florida since the beginning of the pandemic, and the median age of those who’ve tested positive is about 41, the Tampa Bay Times
reports. Johns Hopkins
has the current floating average positivity rate of tests at 18.7 percent.
Despite the recent surge of coronavirus cases, Gov. Ron DeSantis refuses to mandate face masks. Additionally, Florida’s Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran signed an executive order
on July 6 demanding that along with reopening, schools must "provide the full array of services” for families who want their children in school this Fall.
In reaction to Florida becoming the world’s coronavirus epicenter
, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that travelers from the sunshine state will be fined up to $2,000 if they do not provide contact information upon arrival.
On a national level, the European Union has barred travelers coming from the United States because of its failure to halt the spread of coronavirus.
The Associated Press reported Tuesday that the first coronavirus vaccine “revved up people’s immune systems just the way scientists had hoped.”
The government’s top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci told the Associated Press, “No matter how you slice this, this is good news.”
Despite the recent “good news” there is no guarantee of a vaccine by the end of the year.
This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
