The Heard

Tuesday, July 14, 2020

The Heard

Reunited riot grrrl legends Bikini Kill reschedule Orlando show at Plaza Live to November 2021

Posted By on Tue, Jul 14, 2020 at 3:48 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY BIKINI KILL/TWITTER
  • Photo courtesy Bikini Kill/Twitter
The September show by reunited riot grrrl legends Bikini Kill here in Orlando at the Plaza Live has been, inevitably, rescheduled to 2021 as part of the overall shutdown of live music during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The one bit of good news, however, is that there is a confirmed, rescheduled date at the Plaza Live on Nov. 7, 2021.



The band moved all their 2020 reunion tour dates forward into 2021, and the tour will now kick off in May of next year in Europe, before moving on to the U.S. in September.

Bikini Kill formed in the early 1990s in Olympia, Washington, and in short order turned the male-centric indie rock world on its head, with beautifully angry and catchy anthems like "Rebel Girl," "Suck My Left One" and "Feels Blind" before breaking up in 1997. The band reunited for shows in 2019.

Tickets for the September show still be honored for the November 2021 date. And tickets for the new 2021 concert can be purchased here.



_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

