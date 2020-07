Enzian to stage a late night Orlando drive-in screening of 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' at the Plaza Live this weekend

click image Screen capture courtesy The Voices Of GTA/Youtube

The Enzian Theater and Bungalower are continuing their run of offsite pop-up drive-in movies, with a just-announced screening of cult favorite glam-horror-musical The Rock Horror Picture Show set for Saturday, July 18 . The drive-in's location this time is the parking lot of the Plaza Live in the Milk District.When the Enzian announced the film over the weekend, tickets for the first screening sold out in roughly 30 minutes. So the organizers very appropriately added a later, second showing at 11:30 p.m., bringingcloser to its midnight-movie roots Showingat a socially distanced drive-in will be an interesting experiment. On the one hand, there's a lot of audience interaction in the film, which might create some connection between attendees otherwise ensconced in their cars. On the other hand, it's gonna be an almost bittersweet scene when people are throwing rice out car window. But, here we are in July 2020.Tickets for the 11:30 p.m. drive-in screening of go on sale Tuesday at noon . Act quickly!