CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 14, 2020

The Gist

Enzian to stage a late night Orlando drive-in screening of 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' at the Plaza Live this weekend

Posted By on Tue, Jul 14, 2020 at 12:43 AM

click image SCREEN CAPTURE COURTESY THE VOICES OF GTA/YOUTUBE
  • Screen capture courtesy The Voices Of GTA/Youtube
The Enzian Theater and Bungalower are continuing their run of offsite pop-up drive-in movies, with a just-announced screening of cult favorite glam-horror-musical The Rock Horror Picture Show set for Saturday, July 18. The drive-in's location this time is the parking lot of the Plaza Live in the Milk District.

When the Enzian announced the film over the weekend, tickets for the first screening sold out in roughly 30 minutes. So the organizers very appropriately added a later, second showing at 11:30 p.m., bringing Rocky closer to its midnight-movie roots.



Showing Rocky Horror Picture Show at a socially distanced drive-in will be an interesting experiment. On the one hand, there's a lot of audience interaction in the film, which might create some connection between attendees otherwise ensconced in their cars. On the other hand, it's gonna be an almost bittersweet scene when people are throwing rice out car window. But, here we are in July 2020.

Tickets for the 11:30 p.m. drive-in screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show go on sale Tuesday at noon. Act quickly!

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Looks like Universal Orlando finally killed off one of its longest-running, least popular shows Read More

  2. Orlando's AdventHealth CEO says peak hospitalization is yet to come, but 'I wouldn't hesitate to go to Disney' Read More

  3. After a delay, Orlando is now home to one of the world's most unique JW Marriott resorts Read More

  4. Brushing aside Florida's record-setting coronavirus infections, Gov. DeSantis says percentage 'has finally started to decline' Read More

  5. After Florida sets national coronavirus record, Gov. DeSantis says bar service stays closed Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 8, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation