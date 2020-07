As COVID-19 cases surge, KFC closes all company-owned Florida dining rooms

click to enlarge Photo via KFC/Twitter

Amid Florida’s skyrocketing COVID-19 cases, Disney World theme parks have reopened and Florida public schools have been ordered to reopen this fall, but KFC has decided it’s safer to keep guests out of its establishments.KFC announced Monday it will close all 40 of its corporate-owned dining rooms across Florida, as the state cases reach new records. A letter sent by KFC U.S. Chief Operating Officer Monica Rothgery to franchisees said Florida’s company-owned restaurants will operate on a drive-thru only basis and advised owner-operators to consider following suit in “hot spot” areas with high case rates, like California, Texas, Florida and Arizona.These Florida locations will continue to offer carry-out and delivery where available.“This guidance is part of our continued efforts to prioritize the health of our team members, customers, and the communities where they live and work,” KFC said in a statement provided to Reuters.KFC, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, which operates Pizza Hut, Taco Bell among other fast food units, said only about 5 percent of U.S. KFC locations have opened dining room seating.You can see how this affects your favorite Orlando-area Kentacohut on KFC's website, which shows which drive-thru and delivery locations are still cooking.The decision to close Florida dining rooms came a day after the state’s record-shattering single day total of more than 15,300 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. Florida recorded another 12,624 cases Monday.