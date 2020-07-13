CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 13, 2020

Bloggytown

COVID-19 cases soar among Florida prison workers

Posted By on Mon, Jul 13, 2020 at 4:25 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA NEWS SERVICE FLORIDA
  • Image via News Service Florida
The number of Florida correctional workers who had tested positive for COVID-19 climbed to 754 on Friday, according to data released by the state Department of Corrections.

The data showed an additional 132 correctional workers had tested positive for the disease since Monday. While workers at dozens of prisons have been diagnosed with COVID-19, a handful of prisons are experiencing a spike in cases among employees. For example, Dade Correctional Institution and South Florida Reception Center each had 84 worker cases as of Friday; South Bay Correctional Facility had 66; Homestead Correctional Institution had 39; and Everglades Correctional Institution had 35.



Corrections officials maintain no department employees have died from complications of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. But two employees of contractors who work with the department have died following positive COVID-19 test results, department spokeswoman Michelle Glady confirmed to The News Service of Florida last week.

As COVID-19 continues to spread in the prison system, the pandemic is exacerbating low staffing levels at prisons, according to Florida Police Benevolent Association Executive Director Matt Puckett.

In late June, the department reported 2,134 vacancies across the state. The number does not account for officers who are out on sick leave during the pandemic, Puckett said.

In addition to worker cases, the department on Friday reported that 2,497 inmates had tested positive for the virus. Twenty-nine inmates had died from complications of COVID-19 as of Friday, an uptick from 25 reported inmate deaths on Monday.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida breaks national coronavirus record, with 15,299 new cases announced Sunday Read More

  2. As alligator mating season brings nests across Central Florida, Gatorland reminds you to watch your back Read More

  3. Looks like Universal Orlando finally killed off one of its longest-running, least popular shows Read More

  4. Orlando's AdventHealth CEO says peak hospitalization is yet to come, but 'I wouldn't hesitate to go to Disney' Read More

  5. After Florida sets national coronavirus record, Gov. DeSantis says bar service stays closed Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 8, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation