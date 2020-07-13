Brushing aside Florida's record-setting coronavirus infections, Gov. DeSantis says percentage 'has finally started to decline'

A defiant Gov. Ron DeSantis faced a tense news conference on Monday at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, the day after a record-setting weekend delivered 27,924 new statewide COVID-19 cases between Saturday and Sunday.
As his state's coronavirus case total reached 282,435, with a death toll of 4,277, DeSantis took to the podium to deliver prepared remarks including, "the percentage of people who are testing positive has finally started to decline," but before he could begin spinning, a heckler later identified as Thomas Kennedy, with "immigrant youth-led network" United We Dream, shouted at DeSantis, briefly interrupting him.
"We are getting record-breaking cases every day, and you are doing nothing!" Kennedy shouted.
It's a good thing he didn't have a shoe to throw.
"Certainly," the governor would later claim, "we can say the percentage of people who come in and test positive has stabilized," before digging in his heels once again on refusing to order a statewide mask-wearing mandate.
Indeed, while the latest daily positivity rate was 11.5 percent statewide, down from just under 20 percent last week, in Miami-Dade County, the positivity rate was 25 percent.
DeSantis' press conferences, now airing on C-SPAN, make international headlines, as Florida reported more new official cases on Monday than all European countries combined. DeSantis again pushed for Floridians to practice social distancing, avoid crowds and enclosed spaces, but said that statewide mandates were unfair to more rural areas he claims have lower infection rates.
"I hear you," DeSantis said, adding, "we can’t get swept away in fear."
Later at the same press conference, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez addressed his community's crisis, saying, "until we start to drive down the contagion level in Miami-Dade County, we can’t get a handle on it."
Hi said if the county's rates continue, they would roll back reopenings.
