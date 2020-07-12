CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

Sunday, July 12, 2020

Bloggytown

Joe Biden to speak at Florida Democratic Party event

Posted By on Sun, Jul 12, 2020 at 12:43 AM

click to enlarge biden-full.jpg
Presidential candidate Joe Biden will speak next Saturday during the Florida Democratic Party’s "Leadership Blue Gala," their major annual event which is being held online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other speakers during the main evening event will be U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Terrie Rizzo.



Approaching the November elections, the party is planing events and panels over three total days. It's the first major event since the party embarrassingly accepted a $350,000 federal emergency PPP loan, before giving it back under pressure from Democratic lawmakers.

Last month, the decision was made to move October's U.S. presidential debate to Miami. Biden has been critical of both President Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis' handling of the pandemic, saying, "Floridians deserve science-based action" on coronavirus.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe

Tags: , , ,

