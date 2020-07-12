As alligator mating season brings nests across Central Florida, Gatorland reminds you to watch your back

click to enlarge Photo By Caroline Silva

Alligator initiating a "bellow" or a mating call.

Although it is not recommended that you get up close and personal with alligators in the wild, Florida's theme park Gatorland houses over 2,000 American alligators, which are native to Florida, for guests to do just that.

about alligator safety, and why it's especially important during and after mating season.

The theme park reopened its doors on June 20 with new procedures to address COVID-19, but the real gator danger could be happening all around us. That's because females build nests and lay eggs in late June-July.It’s likely more alligators will be seen in lakes, rivers and other habitats, and males will also be seen moving over land during this time of year, from one body of water to another.May and June are the prime months for alligator mating season, with eggs hatching around mid-August and early September, said Gatorland's

Boan says gators are more protective during this time of year.

The first thing not to do is feed an alligator. Larry, one of Gatorland's many gators, was relocated from the Villages in Sumter County after being caught by a trapper certified by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Gators caught by the FWC are often euthanized, but Gatorland, in order to bring Larry to the park, was able to pay Larry's trapper the same amount he would have gotten to kill the gator.

A rare albino alligator at Gatorland.

A rare albino alligator at Gatorland.

"Everybody was feeding him, even though they say they weren’t because he knew his name and there’s only one way you can teach him that," Boan said.

Paying the trappers to bring a gator to Gatorland instead of selling it for harvest is common for the Central Florida wildlife park, yet many trappers are too far away from Gatorland to drive, and there aren't many other places in the state that accept alligators. Gatorland is not legally allowed to go into the wild and trap gators and bring them into the park.

In order to pay trappers for gators, Gatorland makes most of its money from the Gatorland YouTube. Gatorland vlogs air Monday through Saturday at 3 p.m., and the money accrued goes towards financing educational trips for staff as well as other financial needs to help rescue gators. Gatorland also hosts a 10 a.m. daily Facebook Live show, "School of Croc," for educational information about alligators and has over one million views.

Florida is broken down by the FWC into numerous county-like gator trapper areas where each area has a designated trapper and each county is divided by the number of lakes and water depth of each lakes. Trappers respond to emergencies, which include alligators found in pools or under a car. The trapper has a small number of hours to drive to the location and get the gator.

click to enlarge Photo by Caroline Silva

"Once an alligator is not afraid of people anymore and starts going towards people instead of away from people that also classifies them to trap the alligator and to remove the alligator," says Donald Aldarelli, a reptile manager at Gatorland in Orlando.

The FWC reports that in the last 10 years there have only been seven unprovoked alligator bites in Florida as of 2019, out of the estimated 1.3 million alligators living among Florida’s abundant fresh and brackish water bodies.

"People just don’t understand that once you feed them in the wild you are putting kids at risk and people’s pets at risk," says Aldarelli. Another alligator, Chester, wound up eating a Boxer and a German Shepherd because people were feeding him, Aldarelli said.

Alligators, who live an average of 50 years in the wild compared to 60 to 90 years in captivity, typically eat small deer, fish, turtles and crustaceans and are active from dusk till dawn. Gators are shy, lone animals that love having a small space to protect. Gatorland offers the gators lots of natural habitat enclosures and constant food.

Male alligators can mate with multiple females, who lay eggs inside a soft dirt mound to protect the eggs from raccoons and other species. Although not all raccoons can be kept out, the 110-acre theme park offers the gators a safe place to lay their eggs. Many of the gators in the park today were hatched on premises.

Alligator eggs inside the Gatorland theme park.

Alligator eggs inside the Gatorland theme park.

With safety as a priority, the wildlife theme park now requires guests to wear masks. Hand sanitizing stations and washbasins were placed throughout the park in areas that are considered high-touch, such as show areas.

Shows are being capped at 25 percent capacity and are being repeated multiple times throughout the day to reduce large crowds. Guests are required to wash hands before and after touching the alligators and highly contacted surfaces are disinfected multiple times a day.

The train ride within Gatorland, which is usually operated by one person, is now under the supervision of three employees to ensure that every inch of the ride is cleaned before and after the ride.

Although guests must now adhere to social distancing, the rule with alligators has always been six feet distance, so Gatorland has been prepping pre-pandemic, Boan joked.

click to enlarge Photo by Caroline Silva

As part of the Orange County mandate to wear facial coverings, guests and employees must wear masks at all times including when handling the alligators.



"I don’t think the alligators can recognize me with my mask on," Boan said.

In case of an alligator nuisance, Gatorland cannot handle removals, but terrified callers dealing with a gator four feet long or larger are directed to the Florida alligator nuisance hotline at 866-392-4286.



