Big Storm Brewing Co. to open new Orlando brewpub at Amway Center

click to enlarge Photo via Big Storm Brewing Co./Facebook

Not sure this one makes sense quite yet, but for the optimists out there: Independent Clearwater brewpub Big Storm Brewing Co. is opening their fourth Florida location, in Orlando, at the Amway Center.

Yes, this year, 2020. Or at least they hope to by December.

The Orlando City Council approved their 10-year lease on Monday, and the nearly 5,000-square-foot location plans to operate on-site craft brewing and kitchen service year-round.

click to enlarge Photo via Big Storm Brewing Co./Facebook

The Clearwater location of Big Storm Brewing Co.