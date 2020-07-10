Anti-Trump TV buy in Central Florida attacks his weakness on environmental issues

click image Screenshot courtesy EDF Action Votes/Youtube

A political action committee connected to the Environmental Defense Fund dropped a cool $1.7 million for an anti-Trump ad buy in the Tampa Bay area.

The purchase will bring a commercial, "Hoax" — an indictment of the president's inaction on the looming environmental crisis of climate change — to screens throughout Tampa, a crucial city in a crucial swing state in a crucial election.

The ad loops Trump's infamous labeling of climate change as a "hoax."

"Florida's health and economy can't afford another four years of Donald Trump," said EDF Action President Joe Bonfiglio. "He puts polluters first, ignores science, and thinks climate change is a joke."

This is the first time that that the EDF and its EDF Action Votes campaign arm is involving itself in a presidential campaign, all because of "Trump’s anti-science and anti-environmental agenda, which has been disastrous for the planet and public health."



It's a difficult accusation against Trump to refute, considering the president has stated it so often, like in this 2012 Tweet which remains on his timeline:

The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2012

The Tampa Bay Times reported EDF Action's research found the environmental theme of the ad resonates even more strongly in the Tampa Bay area than ones about Trump’s mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.

That may be surprising, considering all of the other heinous things Trump does and says, and that a 2019 poll by the Associated Press concluded almost 70 percent of Americans said "they would not pay as little as $10 a month to reduce rising temperatures." But Trump's climate change ignorance will likely impact Florida the hardest, and with heat waves expected for the rest of the year, it will be on the mind of Floridians.

Though we are hardly a progressive state on climate change, with Florida lawmakers trying and failing repeatedly to mass a 100-percent clean energy mandate by 2050, reports confirm that Florida is already very screwed. Even business leaders like Disney CEO Bob Iger have even quit the president's advisory council over Trump's withdrawal from Paris Climate Accord, while children have sued then-Gov. Rick Scott over inaction.

If the new message hurts Trump's reelection chances in Florida, maybe it will finally convince younger state Republicans, the ones who "aren't so much in denial," to finally take serious action statewide.