CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 10, 2020

Bloggytown

Anti-Trump TV buy in Central Florida attacks his weakness on environmental issues

Posted By on Fri, Jul 10, 2020 at 10:07 AM

click image SCREENSHOT COURTESY EDF ACTION VOTES/YOUTUBE
  • Screenshot courtesy EDF Action Votes/Youtube

A political action committee connected to the Environmental Defense Fund dropped a cool $1.7 million for an anti-Trump ad buy in the Tampa Bay area.

The purchase will bring a commercial, "Hoax" — an indictment of the president's inaction on the looming environmental crisis of climate change — to screens throughout Tampa, a crucial city in a crucial swing state in a crucial election. 

The ad loops Trump's infamous labeling of climate change as a "hoax."

"Florida's health and economy can't afford another four years of Donald Trump," said EDF Action President Joe Bonfiglio. "He puts polluters first, ignores science, and thinks climate change is a joke."

This is the first time that that the EDF and its EDF Action Votes campaign arm is involving itself in a presidential campaign, all because of "Trump’s anti-science and anti-environmental agenda, which has been disastrous for the planet and public health."

It's a difficult accusation against Trump to refute, considering the president has stated it so often, like in this 2012 Tweet which remains on his timeline:

The Tampa Bay Times reported EDF Action's research found the environmental theme of the ad resonates even more strongly in the Tampa Bay area than ones about Trump’s mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.

That may be surprising, considering all of the other heinous things Trump does and says, and that a 2019 poll by the Associated Press concluded almost 70 percent of Americans said "they would not pay as little as $10 a month to reduce rising temperatures." But Trump's climate change ignorance will likely impact Florida the hardest, and with heat waves expected for the rest of the year, it will be on the mind of Floridians.

Though we are hardly a progressive state on climate change, with Florida lawmakers trying and failing repeatedly to mass a 100-percent clean energy mandate by 2050, reports confirm that Florida is already very screwed. Even business leaders like Disney CEO Bob Iger have even quit the president's advisory council over Trump's withdrawal from Paris Climate Accord, while children have sued then-Gov. Rick Scott over inaction.

If the new message hurts Trump's reelection chances in Florida, maybe it will finally convince younger state Republicans, the ones who "aren't so much in denial," to finally take serious action statewide.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. City of Orlando approves lease for 18-acre 4Roots Farm Campus in the Packing District Read More

  2. Florida just reported record-high 120 COVID-19 deaths Read More

  3. Rosen Hotels and Resorts announce a wave of 'unprecedented' layoffs coming at the end of July Read More

  4. Groups release video urging Florida Gov. DeSantis to require mask-wearing statewide Read More

  5. Florida man filmed screaming in a Costco over mandatory mask rule has been fired Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 8, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation