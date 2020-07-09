CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 9, 2020

Bloggytown

Wayne Mixon, once Florida's governor for three days, dies at 98

Posted By on Thu, Jul 9, 2020 at 12:00 AM

click to enlarge Former Florida Gov. Wayne Mixson - PHOTO VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons
  • Former Florida Gov. Wayne Mixson

Wayne Mixson, a North Florida farmer who served two terms as lieutenant governor and a brief stint as governor, died Wednesday at his home in Tallahassee. He was 98.

Mixson was elected lieutenant governor in 1978 and 1982 as the running mate of Democrat Bob Graham but is probably best remembered for serving three days as governor in early 1987. That came after Graham was elected to the U.S. Senate and stepped down as governor before his term ended to go to Washington.

“By an unprecedented twist of fate, Lt. Governor Mixson assumed the office of the governor of Florida for three days,” biographical information on the Florida governor’s mansion website said. “Upon vacating his office to assume the duties as a United States senator, Governor Graham triggered the short-lived ascendancy of his lieutenant governor into office as Florida's 39th governor.”

The biographical information added, “His proudest achievement, spoken in characteristic good humor, was: ‘I wanted to be known as the governor who did the least damage to Florida.’"

Mixson, a farmer from Jackson County, served in the Florida House before becoming lieutenant governor and state commerce secretary under Graham. President Jimmy Carter in 1979 appointed Mixson as a special ambassador to Ecuador.

"I wanted to be known as the governor who did the least damage to Florida." click to tweet

“Governor Mixson dedicated his life to serving his community, his state and his country,” Mixson’s family said in a statement Wednesday. “Guided by his conscience and a love for the Sunshine State, he served Florida with great honor.”

Mixson was born in 1922 in New Brockton, Ala., and served in the Navy during World War II before graduating from the University of Florida. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Margie Grace. Among his extended family members are great-nephew Jason Shoaf, a Port St. Joe Republican who was elected last year to represent a large swath of North Florida in the House.

Mixson was inducted in 1996 into the Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame, which described on its website his deep involvement in farming and rural issues.

“Gov. Wayne Mixson’s leadership ability was recognized early, and as president of his local county Farm Bureau, he worked tirelessly to get telephones installed in rural areas and to eradicate hog cholera from Florida,” the hall of fame website said. “Mixson’s career as a statesman began with his election to the Florida House of Representatives in 1967. As chairman of the House Agriculture Committee for eight years, he passed hundreds of measures affecting every segment of agriculture.”

The announcement of his death Wednesday said Mixson’s family will hold a private funeral service is scheduled at 5 p.m. Friday, with the service livestreamed on the Bevis Funeral Home website. A brief committal service is scheduled at 11 a.m. Central time Saturday at Marvin Chapel Cemetery in Graceville.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida man filmed screaming in a Costco over mandatory mask rule has been fired Read More

  2. As Florida coronavirus cases soar, new credit card study links infection spikes to in-person restaurant dining Read More

  3. Blaux Portable AC reviews discuss everything in detail Read More

  4. SeaWorld to host 'Flicks and Fireworks' drive-in movie event this weekend Read More

  5. Disney World fans want to replace ruined Hall of Presidents with 'Hamilton' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 8, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation