Thursday, July 9, 2020
Disney character breakfasts return to Four Seasons Resort Orlando, now with social distancing
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Jul 9, 2020 at 10:59 AM
click image
-
Photo courtesy the Four Seasons/Facebook
The grand Disney reopening continues apace with the announcement Wednesday that the popular "character breakfast" event Good Morning Breakfast with Goofy & Pals
will be back on at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando
.
There will be some changes to the character breakfast, as part of Disney's new social distancing guidelines, to attempt to ensure the health of guests and character actors.
For one thing, the buffet is gone. There's now "a prix-fixe menu with a choice of entrée." Masks and temperature checks are required as well. Goofy and his chums will appear at intervals during the event, but it's a good bet they'll stay at a distance, and they won't be signing autographs or posing for photos with the attendees.
However, a group photo will be taken of each table upon arrival and then each of these photos get a little "Disney magic
," which, the Orlando Sentinel clarifies
is Disney characters being digitally added in to the photo.
The Good Morning Breakfast returns to the Ravello Restaurant on Saturday mornings from 7:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Reservations are mandatory.
As of this writing there will also be character dining at Topolino’s Terrace at Disney’s Riviera Resort and the Garden Grill in Epcot, according to Inside the Magic.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.
