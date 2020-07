4 Rivers Smokehouse and the Coop to hold July fundraising campaign for Black youth scholarships in Florida

click image Photo courtesy 4 Rivers Smokehouse/Facebook

“In the wake of recent events, our 4R family wanted to do something tangible to stand up against racial inequality,” said 4 Rivers' owner John Rivers. “We felt education was an appropriate area for us to contribute to the Black community, since the needs are great and it has always been one of our key areas of passion and focus.”

Local eateries 4 Rivers Smokehouse and the Coop have announced a monthlong fundraiser in July for Black youth scholarships in Florida.All 4 Rivers locations around the state23 in alland sister restaurant the Coop in Winter Park will donate a percentage of the proceeds from every sale every Thursday in July (9, 16, 23, 30) towards this effort. The Black Youth Education Fundraiser campaign will "Rivers' 4R Foundation is also behind the Feed the Need Florida meal distribution effort. In Orlando, Feed the Need distributes free meals to local artists, performers and creative workers at two locations weekly.