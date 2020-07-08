CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

4 Rivers Smokehouse and the Coop to hold July fundraising campaign for Black youth scholarships in Florida

Posted By on Wed, Jul 8, 2020 at 12:51 PM

Local eateries 4 Rivers Smokehouse and the Coop have announced a monthlong fundraiser in July for Black youth scholarships in Florida.

All 4 Rivers locations around the state  23 in all  and sister restaurant the Coop in Winter Park will donate a percentage of the proceeds from every sale dine-in, to-go and catering every Thursday in July (9, 16, 23, 30) towards this effort. The Black Youth Education Fundraiser campaign will "support a variety of black youth education programs in Florida."



“In the wake of recent events, our 4R family wanted to do something tangible to stand up against racial inequality,” said 4 Rivers' owner John Rivers. “We felt education was an appropriate area for us to contribute to the Black community, since the needs are great and it has always been one of our key areas of passion and focus.”

Rivers' 4R Foundation is also behind the Feed the Need Florida meal distribution effort. In Orlando, Feed the Need distributes free meals to local artists, performers and creative workers at two locations weekly.


Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

